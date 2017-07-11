* Bond yields track euro zone rise ahead of ECB, Fed
speakers
* Currencies ease less than other emerging market units
* Romanian headline, Hungarian core inflation rises
* Czech central bank sees risk of crown weakness-minutes
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, July 11 Central European government
bonds and currencies eased slightly on Tuesday amid expectations
for hawkish comments from Federal Reserve and European Central
Bank (ECB) officials.
Economic data released in the region on Tuesday showed a
rise in Romanian headline and Hungarian core inflation, but most
of the region's central banks are not expected to start lifting
their interest rates this year.
Euro zone bond yields resumed their rise ahead of speeches
by ECB's Benoit Coeure and Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday
and Fed chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday.
Hungarian and Polish government bonds tracked the move, with
their yields rising by 1-3 basis points. Their respective
10-year yields traded at 3.18 and 3.33 percent.
The rise is caused by international factors rather than the
Hungarian June inflation figures, traders and analysts said.
Annual core inflation rose to 2.4 percent from 2.1 percent
in may, although the headline figure which also includes
volatile food and energy prices dropped to 1.9 percent from 2.1
percent.
"In the shorter run... inflation should remain on the softer
side of the central bank's inflation target band (3 percent +/-
one percentage point), thus we do not expect any change in the
policy rate this and next year," said Gergely Urmossy, analyst
of Erste group.
The Czech crown led a mild weakening of regional
currencies, shedding 0.2 percent against the euro, while the
forint and the zloty eased 0.1 percent.
Shielded by the region's relative stability and economic
growth, they weakened much less than other emerging market units
like the lira, the rouble and the rand.
The Czech central bank said in the minutes of its last
meeting that the crown's exchange rate "remained a persisting
source of uncertainty" as the currency may ease on selling by
investors who bought it before the bank removed its cap on the
currency's strength in April.
It said its first rate hike in almost a decade might come
later than its projection for the third quarter of 2017 as it
needed to make sure that "the inflation pressures arising from
the domestic economy were robust enough to outweigh any
anti-inflationary shocks stemming from abroad".
The Czech Republic is due to release June inflation figures
on Wednesday and analysts expect a drop in the annual rate to
2.3 percent from 2.4 percent in May.
Romanian data showed a pick-up to 0.9 percent from 0.6
percent, still a lower level than elsewhere in the region, but
analysts expect a fast pick-up later this year.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1045 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.138 26.094 -0.17% 3.32%
0 5
Hungary 308.28 308.10 -0.06% 0.18%
forint 00 50
Polish zloty 4.2425 4.2394 -0.07% 3.80%
Romanian leu 4.5685 4.5704 +0.04 -0.73%
%
Croatian kuna 7.4030 7.4015 -0.02% 2.05%
Serbian dinar 120.13 120.19 +0.05 2.68%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 997.79 999.00 -0.12% +8.27
%
Budapest 35776. 35724. +0.15 +11.7
74 92 % 9%
Warsaw 2304.6 2300.6 +0.17 +18.3
1 6 % 1%
Bucharest 8143.6 8112.1 +0.39 +14.9
2 6 % 4%
Ljubljana 809.93 804.90 +0.62 +12.8
% 7%
Zagreb 1860.4 1860.6 -0.01% -6.74%
6 1
Belgrade 717.73 716.42 +0.18 +0.05
% %
Sofia 707.28 709.26 -0.28% +20.6
1%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.12 0.12 +072b +11bp
ps s
5-year 0.156 0.04 +025b +2bps
ps
10-year 1.07 -0.023 +051b -5bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.833 -0.096 +243b -10bps
ps
5-year 2.706 0.039 +280b +2bps
ps
10-year 3.351 0.034 +279b +1bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.32 0.5 0.5 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.21 0.23 0.25 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.755 1.8 1.835 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
