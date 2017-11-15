CEE MARKETS-Oil stocks fall, no lift for currencies from hawkish hints

* Oil, energy stocks follow global decline, push down indices * Euro strength puts lid on currencies, crown at 12-day low * Czech rate setter Hampl, Polish Hardt hint at rate hike * Romanian government bonds take a pause after yield surge By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Energy, crude and metals sector stocks knocked Central European equities lower on Wednesday after a continuing decline in crude prices caused similar movements in Wall Street and elsewhere in the world. Warsaw's bluechip index led the decline, shedding 0.6 percent by 0933 GMT. It was led lower by copper producer KGHM, which sank 5 percent after cutting its 2017 investment and output goals, while oil group PKN Orlen fell 1.7 percent. Global weakness in equities has weighed on stocks across the region this week even though a batch of third-quarter data early on Tuesday showed robust economic growth in Central Europe. Regional currencies have also not benefited from the figures because a surge in German output has triggered euro buying. Hawkish comments from a Polish and a Czech central banker, quoted by local papers on Wednesday, had no effect either. Czech central bank (CNB) Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said he may vote for a 25 basis point interest rate hike at the next policy meeting on Dec. 21. That would be the third hike since August when the bank started to reverse years of easing. The Czech crown eased a quarter of a percentage point against the euro to 25.695 despite the comments. Keeping rate hike expectations alive is a key tool of the CNB to buoy the crown, whose strength helps it fight inflation which has exceeded its 2 percent target. The zloty eased even though Polish rate setter Lukasz Hardt was quoted by the daily Rzeczpospolita as saying he may consider a small rate hike early next year if inflation is still heading towards the bank's 2.5 percent target. Polish government bonds tracked a retreat in yields in the main developed markets, with the 10-year yield dropping 3 basis points to 3.416 percent. Romania's corresponding yield was 4.62 percent, flat after a recent surge in the country's yields to their highest levels since 2014. The leu firmed 0.1 percent to 4.636 versus the euro. Tuesday's data showed Romania growing faster in the third quarter than any of its central European peers, at 8.8 percent. That figure and higher-than expected inflation data have underlined fears that the economy is overheating. "Some market watchers may see the rising pressure on the regulator (Romanian central bank) to deliver a faster policy response (monetary tightening) amid the increased risk of falling 'behind the curve'," Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1033 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.695 25.629 -0.25% 5.11% 0 5 Hungary 311.80 311.76 -0.01% -0.96% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.2495 4.2482 -0.03% 3.63% Romanian leu 4.6360 4.6417 +0.12 -2.18% % Croatian 7.5505 7.5533 +0.04 0.06% kuna % Serbian 118.43 118.54 +0.09 4.15% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1060.1 1062.4 -0.21% +15.0 9 5 4% Budapest 39020. 39140. -0.31% +21.9 91 44 3% Warsaw 2448.7 2464.3 -0.63% +25.7 9 5 1% Bucharest 7798.8 7804.7 -0.08% +10.0 4 3 7% Ljubljana 786.38 789.08 -0.34% +9.59 % Zagreb 1843.1 1842.6 +0.03 -7.60% 6 3 % Belgrade 738.51 739.05 -0.07% +2.95 % Sofia 671.57 670.66 +0.14 +14.5 % 2% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.473 0.141 +123b +15bp ps s 5-year 0.917 0.092 +127b +11bp ps s 10-year 1.713 -0.033 +134b -1bps ps Poland 2-year 1.593 -0.004 +235b +1bps ps 5-year 2.585 -0.036 +294b -2bps ps 10-year 3.425 -0.032 +305b -1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.95 1.11 1.22 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.03 0.1 0.15 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.775 1.805 1.915 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Bartosz Chmielewski and Igor Ilic in Zagreb, Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Catherine Evans)