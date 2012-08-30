FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-CEE MONEY-Rate cuts a luxury in Poland, a dilemma in Hungary
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-CEE MONEY-Rate cuts a luxury in Poland, a dilemma in Hungary

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet point, first paragraph to show that
Poland did not cut interest rates this week)
    * Hungary surprises with monetary easing, Poland switches to
easing bias
    * Rate policy decisions driven by growth concerns
    * Hungarian rate cut fuels concern over forint weakness
    * Polish economy still growing, can plan ahead

    By Karolina Slowikowska
    WARSAW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hungary surprised markets this
week by easing monetary policy, while Poland also shifted its
bias in favour of lowering interest rates, with both countries
aiming to boost their economies despite high inflation rates.
    But for one it was a crisis measure, while the other acted
from a position of relative strength.
    The central bank in Budapest is walking a tightrope between
trying to prop up its forint currency and exit recession,
whereas its counterpart in Warsaw can afford to plan ahead as it
assesses just how badly the debt turmoil to the west might
damage its still robust economy.
    "The driver behind the decisions is the same - concern for
the weakening economic outlook," said William Jackson, economist
at Capital Economics. "But that's pretty much where the
similarities between Poland and Hungary end."
    On Tuesday, the latter unexpectedly cut interest rates for
the first time in more than two years, by 25
basis points to 6.75 percent, and the governor of Poland's
central bank changed a restrictive policy bias and signalled
faster rate cuts. 
    The shift shows policymakers in both countries are willing
to put aside worries over high inflation and the potential
depreciation of their currencies that lower rates could bring.
    In Poland, where base rates stand at 4.75 percent, the shift
in bias towards a looser monetary policy after 18 months of
gradual tightening could help sustain healthy growth rates by
taking pressure off the strong zloty.
    At first glance Hungary, one of the most vulnerable
economies on the continent, might also benefit from the weaker
forint that the rate cut brings, given the fall in demand from
its main export market, the euro zone.
    
    INVESTOR CONCERNS
    But investors and ratings agencies have long been concerned
by what they view as unorthodox policy moves in Budapest,
including government attempts to challenge the independence of
the central bank law that prompted the EU to launch legal action
against Hungary earlier this year. 
    Unless Budapest makes steady progress to seal an aid deal
with the International Monetary Fund in the coming several
months, the forint might come under pressure again, which could
force the central bank to reverse Tuesday's cut.
    In Hungary, high levels of foreign currency loans and
volatile investor sentiment make the interest rate premiums the
forint enjoys crucial to propping up the currency.
    "At the turn of the year, controversies around the central
bank law pretty much battered the forint. The forint rose from
these bottoms and that's pretty good for Hungary," said Mateusz
Szczurek, regional economist at ING Bank.
    It has outperformed other currencies in the region this
year, firming as much as 13 percent this year, compared with the
zloty's gains of about 10 percent.
    "While in Poland a weaker zloty could help a bit, in
Hungary, a weaker forint could even do some harm," Szczurek
said.
    The weaker the forint, the bigger the country's financing
problems because much of its debt is held in foreign currencies.
A weaker currency is also problematic for private Hungarian
households, which are having to meet huge payments on mortgages
denominated in the now soaring Swiss franc, posing a serious
threat to financial stability.
    "We need to remember that the previous hikes in Hungary
weren't exactly a response to an economic boom - they were a
response to the fleeing capital and the weak forint," Szczurek
added.
    
    STILL RECESSION-PROOF
    Poland, on the other hand, is the only European Union
country to avoid recession since Lehman Brothers collapsed in
autumn 2008 and is still outperforming its neighbours. Its
economy grew 4.3 percent last year.
    It has, however, been battling high inflation, which has
been above the central bank's key 2.5 percent target for most of
the last five year. In July it stood at 4.0 percent, two months
after the central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points, citing
price pressures and saying the country's economic slowdown was
modest.
    But since then economic data has pointed to a faster
downturn, reaching a climax on Tuesday with poor growth data.
    The economy expanded by 2.4 percent in the April-June
period, far below forecast, and domestic demand contracted by
0.2 percent compared with a rise of 2.7 percent in the first
three months of the year. Domestic demand was last in negative
territory in 2009.
    Some economists now even fear that Poland could near a
technical recession at the start of 2013 after
uninterrupted growth for 20 years.
    Central bank head Marek Belka said it was too early to raise
alarm bells, but his remarks on Tuesday clearly showed that
rate-setters are now hedging against growing risks to growth
despite high inflation levels.
    "Belka's remarks this week, following a series of softer
activity data and culminating in the disappointing growth
figures, reflect fears of a deeper economic slump than
previously anticipated," said a London-based hedge fund
strategist.
    "In such a situation, the growth argument is clearly winning
over high inflation concerns."

 (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by John
Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.