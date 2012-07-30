FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Eastman Chemical quarterly profit slips 19 percent
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 9:14 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Eastman Chemical quarterly profit slips 19 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects with full company’s quarterly results, not just Solutia‘s)

July 30 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co posted a 19 percent drop i n quarterly profit on Monday as demand slipped for specialty plastics and the company spent heavily to integrate rival Solutia.

For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $ 1 79 million, or $1.26 per share, compared with $ 2 20 million, or $1.51 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $1.85 billion.

Earlier this month, Eastman completed its $3.4 billion buyout of specialty chemicals maker Solutia Inc.

Eastman’s stock has jumped 31 percent so far this year, closing Monday at $51 per share. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gary Hill)

