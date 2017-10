Sept 14 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co said on Friday it may abandon efforts to sell a portfolio of digital imaging patents at auction, and has delayed indefinitely a court hearing to approve such a sale.

In a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan, Kodak said if it were unable to reach acceptable sale terms, it could create a licensing company for the patents as a means to help repay creditors in its Chapter 11 case.