FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eastman Kodak posts adjusted loss after bankruptcy exit
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Eastman Kodak posts adjusted loss after bankruptcy exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co, the once mighty photography pioneer that emerged from bankruptcy protection in September, reported a quarterly loss of $155 million after stripping off reorganization items and discontinued operations.

Kodak said it adopted fresh-start accounting and provided separate figures for the month, which was a loss of $18 million.

The company, which invented the digital camera, reported revenue of $563 million and a profit of $1.99 billion for the third quarter.

Kodak said it had $839 million in cash and debt of $679 million as of Sept. 30.

The company is focusing on commercial products such as high-speed digital printing technology and printing on flexible packaging for consumer goods.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.