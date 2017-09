Oct 1 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said on Tuesday it raised East Providence, Rhode Island’s general obligation debt rating five notches to A from BB-plus, citing S&P’s revised local GO criteria and the city’s improving finances.

The upgrade also reflects the city’s lower long-term pension liabilities, S&P credit analyst Victor Medeiros said in a statement.

The city also “significantly bolstered financial management controls” through a state-imposed budget commission, S&P said.