BRIEF-Aspesi Investments Limited buys 65 pct of EastSideCapital

Feb 2 (Reuters) - EastSideCapital SA :

* Said on Saturday that Aspesi Investments Limited acquired 749,961,383 shares of the company and currently holds 65.33 pct of EastSideCapital SA

* Following an increase in the company’s capital, Lexact Solutions Limited has its stake in EastSideCapital reduced to 2.79 pct from 8.06 pct

* Following the increase in the company’s capital, EBC Solicitors SA has its stake in EastSideCapital reduced to 20.69 pct from 60.44 pct

* The number of shares EBC Solicitors holds in EastSideCapital has not changed and amounts to 240,570,280

* Pawel Ratynski, following the increase in the company’s capital, has his stake in the company decreased to 3.29 pct from 9.49 pct

* The number of shares Ratynski holds in EastSideCapital has not changed and amounts to 37,786,235

