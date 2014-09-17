MOVES-Eastspring Investments appoints head of marketing

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Eastspring Investments, the asset management arm of Prudential Corporation Asia, appointed Christian Fleischer as head of marketing and Tio Yang Phen as director of investment marketing.

Fleischer, who most recently worked at Blackrock Inc in Europe, will focus on brand and marketing strategy and all communications initiatives and oversee the investment marketing group.

Fleischer, based in Singapore, will report to Michele Bang, deputy chief executive.

Yang Phen joins from Aviva Investors Asia and she will report to Fleischer. (Reporting By Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)