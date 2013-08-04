FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EasyGroup to launch budget supermarket in Britain
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 4, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

EasyGroup to launch budget supermarket in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - EasyGroup Chairman Stelios Haji-Ioannou said on Sunday he planned to open a low-cost food retail business in Britain, easyFoodstore, aimed at undercutting prices at German discount grocers Aldi and Lidl.

The founder of budget carrier easyJet said the project was a “low risk experiment” to be run out of a pilot store in south London.

“There is a gap in the food retail market - a niche below some of the current budget operators such as Aldi and Lidl,” he said in a statement.

Set to offer basic, no-brand-name, packet and tinned foods at lower prices, easyFoodstore could be rolled out on a wider basis from 2014 onwards, Stelios said.

EasyGroup, Stelios’ private investment vehicle, operates its “easy” brand in several sectors including travel, leisure and hospitality.

Listed by Forbes as the third most wealthy Cypriot billionaire, Stelios is easyJet’s largest single shareholder despite being at odds with the airline since he quit its board in 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.