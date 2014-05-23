Budget chain EasyHotel seeks London share listing

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Discount hotel chain easyHotel is to seek a share listing in London, in an offer which a source familiar with the situation said could value the firm at 100 million pounds ($168 million).

The “super budget” hotel chain, set up by low-cost European airline easyJet’s founder Stelios Haji-Ioannu, said on Friday that it would seek to raise 60 million pounds on the London Stock Exhange’s junior AIM market.

The firm said it is looking to raise capital to fund its further expansion across major European cities. Its website currently shows 18 easyHotels in Europe, plus two more in Dubai and Johannesburg, with beds in central London offered for less than 35 pounds a night. Investec is leading the share offer. ($1=0.5931 British pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Jane Barrett, Greg Mahlich)