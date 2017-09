LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - EasyJet has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Societe Generale to arrange investor meetings ahead of a debut senior euro or sterling bond, according to lead banks.

The meetings run from January 12 to 15 in London, Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Paris, Munich and Frankfurt.

EasyJet was assigned ratings of Baa1 and BBB+ by Moody’s and S&P earlier on Thursday morning. (Reporting By Laura Benitezm, editing by Julian Baker)