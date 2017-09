LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Low budget airline EasyJet has started marketing its first ever bond issue, a 500m maximum seven-year transaction according to a source.

Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Societe Generale have set initial price thoughts at 165bp to 170bp over mid-swaps.

EasyJet is rated Baa1/BBB+. The transaction will be priced later on Tuesday subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)