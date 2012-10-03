FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EasyJet raises full year profit guidance
October 3, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-EasyJet raises full year profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - easyJet plc : * Easyjet’s commercial and operational performance continues to be robust

across the network * Revenue per seat at constant currency likely to increase between 5% and 5.5%

for the 6 months to 30 September * This is compared to the previous guidance of “low to mid-single digits”. * Second half costs are likely to be in line with the guidance previously * Sees 1.5% to 2% increase in cost per seat excluding fuel at constant

currency. * Revised expectation for FY pre-tax profit is now between £310 million and

£320 million * This is compared with the previous expectation of a pre-tax profit of £280

million to £300 million * A third of seats in the first quarter of the year ending 30 September 2013

have now been sold, * Near term economic outlook for Europe remains highly uncertain

