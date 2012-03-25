FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EasyJet says to outpace sluggish European mkt -paper
March 25, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 6 years ago

EasyJet says to outpace sluggish European mkt -paper

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - British low-cost airline easyJet expects to grow faster than a sluggish European market, its chief executive told a German paper.

“In the future, air traffic within Europe will only grow very slowly, not just because of the high oil prices. But easyJet will grow faster - and with a profit,” Carolyn McCall told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview published on Sunday.

In January, easyJet defied the gloom surrounding the global airline sector by posting strong growth in quarterly revenue, helped by an uplift in the number of business travellers flying with the budget airline and milder winter weather.

The group’s European peers have struggled to overcome high oil prices and sluggish demand in recent months, with low-cost airlines expected to pick up more business as struggling European consumers trade down.

