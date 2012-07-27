U.S. proxy advisor supports EasyJet board in chairman battle

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that investors reject an attempt by the founder of EasyJet to oust the chairman from the board of the budget airline.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who is also the largest shareholder in the company, has called for Mike Rake to go due to increasing commitments at Barclays, where he is deputy chairman.

EasyJet, which has urged shareholders to reject Stelios’s move, said on Friday that Glass Lewis, an influential U.S. proxy advisory body that makes shareholder voting recommendations, had also recommended voters reject the resolution.

Investors representing 26.5 percent of the company’s shares have said they will reject the vote, EasyJet said, while Stelios holds a 26.4 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Rake had been favourite to take over the chairmanship of Barclays, which is struggling to recover from an interest rate rigging scandal, but ruled himself out of the job on Monday.

A meeting to vote on the proposal is due to take place on Aug. 13.