CORRECTED-EasyJet CEO says France demand recovers to pre-attack levels-report

(Corrects headline to read "pre-attack")

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - French air travel demand has recovered to levels pre-dating the militant Islamist attacks that took place last November and during the summer of this year, Les Echos newspaper reported on Wednesday citing easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall.

The interview with the British low-cost airline's boss coincides with the entry into service of two Airbus A320 aircraft which bring its France-based fleet to 30, the newspaper reported.

"The Paris and Nice attacks sent demand sharply lower at first, but when you stimulate that demand by cutting prices, which is what we have done, that (demand) recovers quickly," she was quoted as saying.

McCall also told the newspaper the sector still suffered from overcapacity and that it would seize appropriate acquisition opportunities should they present themselves, though its focus remained organic growth.

EasyJet says it is France's number-two operator behind Air France KLM and that the country is its second-largest market after Britain. Air France is due to report third-quarter results on Thursday.