FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CORRECTED-EasyJet CEO says France demand recovers to pre-attack levels-report
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 2, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-EasyJet CEO says France demand recovers to pre-attack levels-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to read "pre-attack")

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - French air travel demand has recovered to levels pre-dating the militant Islamist attacks that took place last November and during the summer of this year, Les Echos newspaper reported on Wednesday citing easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall.

The interview with the British low-cost airline's boss coincides with the entry into service of two Airbus A320 aircraft which bring its France-based fleet to 30, the newspaper reported.

"The Paris and Nice attacks sent demand sharply lower at first, but when you stimulate that demand by cutting prices, which is what we have done, that (demand) recovers quickly," she was quoted as saying.

McCall also told the newspaper the sector still suffered from overcapacity and that it would seize appropriate acquisition opportunities should they present themselves, though its focus remained organic growth.

EasyJet says it is France's number-two operator behind Air France KLM and that the country is its second-largest market after Britain. Air France is due to report third-quarter results on Thursday.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.