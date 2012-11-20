FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EasyJet full-year profit up 28 pct
November 20, 2012
November 20, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

EasyJet full-year profit up 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - British low-cost airline easyJet posted a 28 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by a surge in late summer demand and bucking tough conditions elsewhere in the airline sector.

Europe’s second-largest budget airline after Ryanair on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of 317 million pounds ($504.46 million) on revenues 11.6 percent higher at 3.85 billion pounds for the year to the end of September.

The company more than doubled its full year dividend to 21.5 pence and said it planned to amend the dividend policy from this year to pay out one-third of profit after tax each year, up from the one-fifth payout introduced last year.

EasyJet, the largest carrier at London’s Gatwick airport, said passenger numbers rose 7.1 percent to 58.4 million during the year, with load factors - a measure of how full its planes are - up 1.4 percentage points to 88.7 percent.

