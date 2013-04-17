FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EasyJet names John Barton as chairman
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2013 / 6:19 AM / in 4 years

EasyJet names John Barton as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet on Wednesday named John Barton, the chairman of fashion retailer Next, as its next chairman.

The FTSE-100 low-cost airline said Barton would replace Mike Rake on May 1, when Rake will step down from the role.

Barton, who is 68, has chaired Next since 2006 and is also chairman of insurance group Catlin. He has also chaired Brit Insurance, Cable & Wireless Worldwide and Jardine Lloyd Thompson.

EasyJet will hope that Barton can improve the airline’s relationship with its founder and largest shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

Stelios has called on easyJet’s management to slow the pace of new aircraft deliveries and focus on improving shareholder returns. He has threatened to reduce his stake in easyJet if it places a large order to expand its fleet soon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.