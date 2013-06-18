FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

EasyJet to expand fleet with Airbus A320, A320neo aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - British budget airline EasyJet Plc said on Tuesday it would expand its fleet with more Airbus jets, with an order for 35 current generation A320 aircraft and 100 new generation A320neo.

The A320 aircraft would be delivered between 2015 and 2017 under an existing agreement, it said, and the next generation aircraft would be delivered between 2017 and 2022 under a new deal.

It said it had also agreed rights to buy up to a further 100 A320neo family aircraft.

Chief executive Carolyn McCall said both Airbus and Boeing competed hard for the easyJet business.

“Ultimately, Airbus offered us the best deal, and at a price with a greater discount to the list price than their landmark fleet purchase with easyJet in 2002,” she said.

