Budget carrier easyJet upgrades first-half outlook
March 25, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Budget carrier easyJet upgrades first-half outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet upgraded its first-half outlook, saying it now expected a first-half loss similar to last year’s level as it kept a lid on costs.

easyjet said on Tuesday that it expected to post a pre-tax loss of between 55 million pounds ($91 million) to 65 million pounds for the six months to March 31, an improvement on previous guidance of between 70 million pounds to 90 million pounds.

The company said cost per seat growth excluding fuel would be better than expected driven by a benign winter.

The group, which traditionally runs at a loss during its winter first half when fewer customers fly, reported a loss of 61 million pounds for the same period last year. ($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

