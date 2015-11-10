FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airline easyJet to launch loyalty scheme
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 10, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Airline easyJet to launch loyalty scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British low cost carrier easyJet said it would launch a loyalty scheme for its most frequent travellers, the latest perk to be added that is more usually associated with traditional airlines.

At an event marking 20 years since its first flight on Tuesday, easyJet said it would reward customers who fly with it more than 20 times a year by offering them benefits such as flight changes for free.

Budget airlines have historically shunned loyalty schemes because of the higher costs associated with implementing them, but easyJet said their scheme would be simple and cost-efficient to run. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.