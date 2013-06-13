FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EasyJet's London Stansted traffic to double over 5 years
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 3:00 AM / in 4 years

EasyJet's London Stansted traffic to double over 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said Thursday they have reached a deal to more than double the carrier’s traffic at London Stansted Airport during the next five years.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EasyJet, Europe’s second-largest budget carrier behind Ryanair, said the deal would raise its Stansted passenger count to 6 million per year from the current 2.8 million.

The agreement comes three months after MAG bought single-runway Stansted from Heathrow Airport Holdings for 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35 billion).

Stansted, 50 kilometres northeast of central London, is Britain’s fourth-busiest airport, handling just under 18 million passengers last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
