a year ago
June 23, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Strike by easyJet pilots in Netherlands called off - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 23 (Reuters) - Plans by dozens of easyJet pilots based in the Netherlands to hold a 24-hour strike on Friday have been called off, Dutch media reported late on Thursday.

The action was halted pending a court injunction filed by the Dutch Airline Pilots Association against plans by easyJet to bring in strike breakers, the ANP Dutch news agency said.

Around 60 pilots had planned to take part in support of efforts to secure better working hours, pensions and sick pay from the budget airline, the union said.

An eight-hour strike last week had a limited effect on flights out of Amsterdam's Schiphol airport since the airline was able to bring in replacement crews from other airports. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
