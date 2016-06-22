FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Dutch-based easyJet pilots to hold day-long strike on Friday
#Industrials
June 22, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Dutch-based easyJet pilots to hold day-long strike on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 22 (Reuters) - Dozens of easyJet pilots based in the Netherlands will hold a second strike on Friday lasting 24 hours after failing to secure better working hours, pensions and sick pay from the budget airline, the Dutch Airline Pilots Association said.

The easyJet pilots in the Netherlands are unhappy about their working hours, do not receive sick pay and want the company to make larger pension contributions.

An eight-hour strike last week had a limited effect on flights out of Amsterdam's Schiphol airport since the airline was able to bring in replacement crews from other airports. The union was unable to say if this strike would have more impact.

"There's still an impasse with easyJet about the collective employment contract," said strike coordinator Eme Tillema, whose union is acting for around 60 pilots.

The carrier opened a base at Schiphol two years ago as part of its strategy of carrying ever more lucrative business travelers.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Louise Heavens

