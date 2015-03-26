FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
easyJet upgrades first-half forecast on currency boost
March 26, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

easyJet upgrades first-half forecast on currency boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British low cost carrier easyJet upgraded forecasts for its first-half period, saying it expected foreign currency tailwinds to provide a 20 million pounds boost, potentially helping it to overcome a usual seasonal loss.

The group, which like rivals traditionally makes a loss over the winter when fewer customers fly, said on Thursday that it now expected to come in between a loss of 5 million pounds ($7.45 million) and a profit of 10 million pounds, compared to guidance given in January for a loss of between 10 million pounds and 30 million pounds.

easyJet, Europe’s No. 2 low-cost carrier behind Ryanair , said the weakening of the euro against the pound was the main boost to its bottom line in the second quarter. It is due to publish its first-half results on May 12.

$1 = 0.6711 pounds Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment

