September 3, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Easyjet lifts profit outlook after record August traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British low-cost airline easyJet raised its full-year profit forecast by around 7 percent on Thursday after record passenger numbers in August helped to offset the higher costs the group has faced this year.

EasyJet said it now expected full-year profit before tax to be in a range of 675 million pounds ($1 billion) to 700 million pounds for the year to the end of September, compared with the previous guidance of 620 million pounds to 660 million pounds.

EasyJet said the recent strong demand had helped the group to recover from a tricky year when it endured disruption on its network and suffered from the impact of two fires at Rome’s Fiumicino airport. ($1 = 0.6532 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
