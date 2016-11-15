EasyJet says flying from Frankfurt "not a priority"

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Starting flights from Frankfurt airport, following rival Ryanair, is not on the cards right now for easyJet, the British carrier's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Ryanair earlier this month announced plans to start flights from Frankfurt next summer, home to very few low-cost carriers because of its high fees and long turnaround times.

"Over the years we have had numerous discussions with them, but it's not a priority for us, and we have no plans to base planes there at the moment," Carolyn McCall told journalists after the airline reported annual results. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)