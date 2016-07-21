FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
easyJet Q3 revenue lower, sees uncertainty ahead
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 21, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

easyJet Q3 revenue lower, sees uncertainty ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British low-cost airline easyJet reported an 8.3 percent drop in quarterly revenue per seat, broadly in line with an earlier warning over the impact of cancelled flights, and said that the outcome for the fourth quarter was uncertain.

easyJet, Europe's No. 2 low-cost carrier behind Ryanair , said its fourth quarter performance would be affected by two events last week in two of its destinations: the truck attack in Nice, France, which killed 84 people and the aborted coup in Turkey.

Concerns around security from those events would add to the consumer uncertainty already arising from Britain's vote to leave the EU in June, which has made going on holiday to Europe more expensive for Britons. Britain is easyJet's biggest single market. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.