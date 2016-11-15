FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EasyJet profit falls as currency woes take toll on airline
November 15, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

EasyJet profit falls as currency woes take toll on airline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British low-cost airline easyJet said it expected currency headwinds and measures to mitigate Britain's vote to leave the EU to hit earnings again in 2017 after reporting its first fall in annual profit in six years.

For the 12-months to the end of September, easyJet, Europe's no.2 no-frills carrier behind Ryanair, posted a 28 percent drop in pretax profit to 495 million pounds ($618 million), a first decline since 2009, although at the upper end of a 490 million pound to 495 million pound range given in October.

The weak sterling following the Brexit vote resulted in an 88 million pound hit to easyJet's profit in its 2015-16 financial year and the carrier said on Tuesday it expected a further impact of 90 million in the 12 months to September 2017.

$1 = 0.8016 pounds Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
