FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
easyJet swings to half-year loss as security fears hit travel
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 10, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

easyJet swings to half-year loss as security fears hit travel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - British low-cost carrier easyJet swung to a half-year loss due to a fall in travel demand on security concerns linked to attacks on European capitals, flight cancellations in Egypt and air traffic control strikes in France.

For the full-year easyJet said it remained on track to meet market expectations despite posting a pretax loss of 24 million pounds ($34.6 million) in the six months to March 31, which compared to the 7 million pounds of profit it made last year.

In what it said was a show of its confidence in future profit growth, easyJet said it would increase its dividend payout ratio by a quarter to 50 percent of post-tax income, subject to approval at its annual meeting. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.