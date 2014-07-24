FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
easyJet sees annual profit rising at least 14 pct
July 24, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

easyJet sees annual profit rising at least 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Low-cost airline easyJet said it was on track to grow annual profit by at least 14 percent assuming no further significant disruption over the next two months.

The company forecast that pretax profits for the twelve months to the end of September would be in the range of 545 million pounds ($928 million) to 570 million pounds and the range included the impact from situations in Israel, Egypt and Moscow.

Analysts currently expect easyJet, whose profits came in at 478 million for the year earlier period, to report pretax profit of 569 million pounds in the twelve months to the end of September according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 0.5874 British Pounds Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

