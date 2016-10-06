FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's easyJet says annual profit to fall on disruption, security woes
October 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Britain's easyJet says annual profit to fall on disruption, security woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - easyJet said annual profit would fall by over 25 percent this year, its first drop since 2009, after disruption, security concerns and exchange rate headwinds hit the British airline.

easyJet guided that pretax profit would come in between 490 million pounds and 495 million pounds ($629 million) for the year ended Sept. 30 2016, providing guidance for the first time this year after it warned in July that uncertainty meant it could not give a forecast.

Analysts had expected easyJet to report pretax profit of about 497 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7868 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
