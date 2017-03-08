FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Advent buys minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest
#Funds News
March 8, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 5 months ago

Advent buys minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Advent acquired part of the stake held by the broker's controlling shareholders, led by executives Marcio Cardoso and Amerson Magalhães. Easynvest has 153,000 active clients and around 10 billion reais ($3.2 billion) in client money under custody. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

