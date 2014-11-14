FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Easy Software order backlog as of Sept. 30 up to about 3.7 mln
November 14, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Easy Software order backlog as of Sept. 30 up to about 3.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Easy Software AG :

* Says growing backlog of orders, and an extremely solid financial situation

* Says backlog of orders as of Sept. 30, 2014 amounts to about 3.7 million euros compared to previous year’s figure of about 2.8 million euros

* Says at end of Q3 2014, has liquid assets amounting to 3.3 million euros(previous year: 8.8 million euros)

* Says assumes that will largely if not completely reach most of its planned targets for 2014

* Says that will achieve a further growth in sales by year-end 2014

* Says sales revenue of easy group at end of Q3 2014 continue to be clearly above that of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

