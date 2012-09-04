FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Easy Trade platform combines N.American agriculture with energy
#Market News
September 4, 2012

Easy Trade platform combines N.American agriculture with energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Progressive Fuels Limited’s new trading platform is the first to let players in energy and agricultural markets in North America to incorporate mandated growing renewable fuel use into their trading strategies, the company said on Tuesday.

Called Easy Trade, the program supports real-time clearing for trade in natural gas, crude oil, heating oil, RBOB, ethanol, power and all grain markets.

“With North American government mandates, public support for greater energy security and more environmentally conscious fuel alternatives, the biofuel and grain markets will continue to expand and trade more actively.” said Curtis Chandler, president of the company.

In 2012, government mandates call for 13.2 billion gallons (50 billion liters) of conventional renewable fuels like ethanol, up from 12.6 billion gallons in 2011, as required by the U.S. EPA. Total conventional renewable fuel component for 2022 is mandated at 15 billion gallons.

The Easy Trade platform was developed in conjunction with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange .

