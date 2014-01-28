Eataly plans stock market listing by 2017 - founder

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Upmarket Italian food chain Eataly plans a stock market listing by 2017 after completing a project to open .more shops and restaurants, founder Oscar Farinetti said on Tuesday

On the sidelines of an event at an Eataly store in Rome, Farinetti outlined a plan to open Eataly branches in cities in Europe and around the world before listing in 2016 or 2017.

“It is clear that we should go down this path, but there is no hurry,” Farinetti told reporters who asked him if and when the company would sell shares publicly.

Eataly - which sells and serves Italian truffles, wines and pastas in Italy, Japan, the United States, Dubai and Turkey - will “see when the time is right” to list, Farinetti said.

The company’s base at Rome’s railway station Terminal Ostiense - a 16,000 square metre space comprising food shops, restaurants and areas where people can take lessons about food - made revenue of 60 million euros ($82.04 million) in the first year after its opening, Farinetti said.