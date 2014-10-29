FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Eaton Corp's quarterly profit rises 18 pct
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Eaton Corp's quarterly profit rises 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous word “cents” in paragraph 2)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of electrical and hydraulics systems, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales at its electrical products business.

The net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $602 million, or $1.26 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $510 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.73 billion.

Sales at Eaton’s electrical products business, which makes generators and energy management products, rose 3 percent to $1.9 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.