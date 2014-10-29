UPDATE 3-Eaton profit beats on higher sales of electrical products

(New throughout, adds guidance, background and CEO comments from interview)

By Lewis Krauskopf and Rohit T. K.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of electrical and hydraulic systems, reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by increased sales of electrical products.

The company lowered its projected growth for its markets this year, as weakness internationally counters stronger performance in the United States.

“Global growth has been subpar, but it’s been that way for a couple years, so it really is the new reality,” Eaton Chief Executive Officer Alexander Cutler said in an interview. “The U.S. has been getting marginally better year-to-year over the last couple of years, and we think that’s likely to continue going to next year.”

Eaton shares, which had been among the worst performers among diverse U.S. industrial manufacturers this year, rose 1.9 percent to $66.03 in mid-day trading on the New York Stock Exchange

“The stock has been under significant pressure since (the second quarter), and investors should be largely encouraged with this report,” Sanford Bernstein analyst Steven Winoker said in a research note.

Eaton’s U.S. sales rose by about 7 percent for the quarter, echoing strong performance by other diversified U.S. manufacturers in their home country. Eaton derives about half of its sales from the United States.

“We describe the world as being this 3 percent U.S. growth and 1 percent outside of the U.S., and we think that’s likely to continue,” Cutler said.

Eaton forecast that its markets would grow by 2 percent this year, down from its prior estimate of 3 percent.

The company also said it expected market growth next year to be similar to 2014, while its tax rate would rise to between 9 percent and 11 percent from 6 percent this year.

Winoker said the 2015 outlook was “largely as expected but with a slightly more conservative tax rate.”

Sales at Eaton’s electrical products business, which makes generators and power monitoring systems for homes, rose 3 percent to $1.88 billion in the third quarter.

The business accounts for nearly one-third of Eaton’s total revenue.

Sales at Eaton’s vehicle business rose 5 percent to $1.01 billion.

In July, Eaton quelled speculation on Wall Street that it would spin off its vehicle business, which makes superchargers for cars and transmissions for trucks.

Net profit rose 18 percent to $602 million, or $1.26 per share.

Excluding items, Eaton earned $1.29 per share, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $1.23, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.73 billion, below the consensus estimate of $5.8 billion, hurt partly by a strengthening U.S. dollar.

The company narrowed its full-year profit forecast to a range of $4.55 to $4.65 per share from $4.50 to $4.70.

Analysts on average had expected full-year earnings of $4.54 per share.