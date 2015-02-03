FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eaton profit rises 21 pct on lower costs
February 3, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Eaton profit rises 21 pct on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of electrical and hydraulics systems, reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $581 million, or $1.23 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $479 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 0.7 percent to $5.57 billion. Sales at Eaton’s electrical products business, which makes generators and energy management products, rose 1.7 percent to $1.82 billion.

Selling and administrative costs fell 10 percent, while research and development expenses fell 7 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

