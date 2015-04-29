Eaton revenue falls 5 pct, cuts 2015 forecast

April 29 (Reuters) - Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of electrical and hydraulic systems, reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a decline in sales in its electrical business.

The company also cut its 2015 profit and organic revenue growth forecasts.

Eaton’s net income attributable to shareholders rose to $466 million, or 99 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $439 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)