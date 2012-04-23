Eaton Corp profit rises as U.S. market improves

April 23 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday and raised its full-year forecast for the second time this year, saying U.S. markets were growing faster than it had expected three months ago.

Net earnings rose to $311 million, or 91 cents per share, compared with $287 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding acquisition charges, Eaton earned 92 cents per share.

Sales rose 4 percent to $3.96 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $4.01 billion.