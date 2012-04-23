FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eaton Corp profit rises as U.S. market improves
April 23, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Eaton Corp profit rises as U.S. market improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday and raised its full-year forecast for the second time this year, saying U.S. markets were growing faster than it had expected three months ago.

Net earnings rose to $311 million, or 91 cents per share, compared with $287 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding acquisition charges, Eaton earned 92 cents per share.

Sales rose 4 percent to $3.96 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $4.01 billion.

