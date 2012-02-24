UPDATE 1-Eaton to buy Turkish hose manufacturer

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer Eaton Corp raised its 2012 profit target to account for an acquisition in Turkey that it expects to add to earnings.

Eaton will buy Turkish hose manufacturer Polimer Kauçuk Sanayi ve Pazarlama AS for an unspecified sum, a deal that will help it grow in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Turkish company, also known as SEL, makes industrial and hydraulic hose for construction, mining, and other uses. Its 2011 sales totaled about $335 million.

Cleveland-based Eaton raised its forecast of 2012 operating earnings by 5 cents a share to a range of $4.20 and $4.60, compared with analysts’ estimates of $4.41, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of electrical systems and truck transmissions also affirmed its long-term goals, which call for increasing sales by 12 percent to 14 percent a year between now and 2015.

Half of the sales growth will come from Eaton’s markets, such as aerospace, truck and nonresidential construction, which it said were recovering. Emerging markets, new technology and acquisitions will make up the rest of the revenue growth.

Eaton’s 2011 sales topped $16 billion, a record.

The current year will be “a muddle-through,” “below trend” year, Eaton Chief Economist Jim Meil told an analysts meeting on Friday. Europe, outside of Germany, is in recession, but Germany’s economy appears healthier than it did a few weeks ago, Meil said.

Eaton shares were up 0.8 percent at $52.27 in morning trading.