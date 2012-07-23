UPDATE 3-U.S. construction markets lift Eaton profit

* Q2 EPS ex-items $1.15 vs Street view $1.09

By Nick Zieminski

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, aided by strong U.S. construction markets that may be in the early stages of a years-long recovery, and its shares jumped more than 5 percent.

The results overshadowed a modest cut to the company’s full-year forecast amid uncertainty in Europe, the stronger dollar and slower economic growth in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil.

The maker of electrical and hydraulic systems, as well as auto and truck components, raised the outlook for its U.S. electrical business even as it said other markets, such as truck and aerospace, are growing less than expected.

“U.S. markets are intact and the rest of the world is slow and not showing great signs of recovery,” Chief Executive Sandy Cutler said in an interview, adding that major international markets were not slowing further.

Eventual upturns in Europe and China are unlikely before sometime next year, he said, as China’s leaders are less aggressive about stimulating their economy than they were in years past.

Second-quarter net income rose 14 percent to $382 million, or $1.12 per share, from $336 million, or 97 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding acquisition-related charges, earnings were $1.15 a share, 6 cents above analysts average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Eaton shares rose 5.5 percent in midday trading to $41.20, erasing most of the stock’s losses since the company announced on May 21 it would buy rival electrical products maker Cooper Industries for $11.8 billion.

“Eaton management seems to have a firm grasp on what’s happening in their business, what’s working, what’s not,” said Keith Goddard, CEO of Capital Advisors, which recently added Eaton shares.

CONSTRUCTION RECOVERY

In the United States, non-residential construction, a key market for most diversified industrial companies, is showing “broad recovery” in areas such as office construction. A three- or four-year expansion could be in the cards if history is any guide, Cutler said.

“It looks to us like it’s got legs because we’re quoting on projects that are out six to nine months,” Cutler said.

Construction markets lifted sales in Eaton’s biggest business, Electrical Americas, to a quarterly record of $1.1 billion. Both residential and non-residential construction contributed to the growth, Eaton said.

Overall, sales dipped less than 1 percent to $4.07 billion, below estimates of $4.24 billion. Sales would have been up but were reduced by the stronger dollar, especially against the euro and the Brazilian real.

Eaton said it now expects full-year earnings, excluding charges tied to its acquisition of Cooper Industries, of $4.20 to $4.50 a share. In April it forecast $4.30 to $4.70, and analysts were at $4.37.

Eaton said its Cooper deal is expected to close before the end of the year. Integration will take up a lot of managers’ time and the company will have to pay down debt, so it will not be active in acquisitions for several years.

“The (construction) sector is at the start of a multi-year recovery, and therefore the Cooper acquisition is likely well timed,” JP Morgan analyst Ann Duignan said in a research note.