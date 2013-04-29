Eaton Corp profit rises 22 percent

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Eaton Corp reported a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strong sales in its electrical products business.

Net income rose to $380 million from $311 million a year earlier. However, earnings per share dropped to 79 cents from 91 cents, reflecting an increase in the number of shares outstanding.

Revenue from the electrical products business jumped 87 percent to $1.67 billion due to the acquisition of Cooper Industries last year. Total revenue rose 34 percent to $5.31 billion.