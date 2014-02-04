FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eaton sales up 28 pct on higher demand for electrical products
#Market News
February 4, 2014

Eaton sales up 28 pct on higher demand for electrical products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 28 percent, helped by higher demand for electrical products and systems.

Sales rose to $5.53 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $4.33 billion a year earlier.

The company, whose products range from truck transmissions to aircraft fuel systems, said net income rose to $479 million, or $1.00 per share, from $179 million, or 46 cents per share.

Eaton’s year-earlier quarter included costs related to the acquisition of Cooper Industries.

Eaton reported operating earnings per share of $1.08.

Sales in its electrical products business jumped 57 percent to $1.8 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
