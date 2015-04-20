FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Eaton Vance unit appoints David Miles as VP, UK Financial Institutions
April 20, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Eaton Vance unit appoints David Miles as VP, UK Financial Institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S-based investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp said its unit appointed David Miles as vice president, business development director, UK Financial Institutions.

Based in London, Miles will be responsible for leading sales in the UK for Eaton Vance Management International (EVMI), and report to Christopher Mason, vice president, director of business development, Financial Institutions, Europe.

He joined Eaton Vance from asset manager Legal & General Investment Management, where he was senior investment sales manager, responsible for distribution to London institutions, the firm said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)

