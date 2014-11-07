US SEC approves Eaton Vance's new type of ETFs

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp’s application to launch a new type of exchange-traded fund that does not require it to disclose its holdings.

Eaton Vance plans to launch 18 such non-transparent ETFs, called the exchange-traded managed funds (ETMF), which will be listed and traded on an exchange.

Eaton Vance said its unit Navigate Fund LLC will offer ETMFs called “NextShares,” a new type of open-ended fund that will list and trade its shares on an exchange at prices directly linked to the fund’s next-determined daily net asset value.

“With the introduction of NextShares, investors will, for the first time, be able to access active strategies through a structure that provides the cost and tax efficiencies of an exchange-traded fund, while protecting the confidentiality of fund trading information,” Eaton Vance CEO Thomas Faust said in a statement

Eaton Vance filed for an exemptive relief to offer exchange-traded managed funds on March 27, 2013.

The move by the SEC is in contrast to its decision taken last month, where it denied similar proposals from BlackRock Inc and Precidian Investments to create non-transparent ETFs.

The regulators also rejected a proposal by the NYSE to list “non-transparent” ETFs last month, citing reasons like non-disclosed funds would lead to wide bid-ask spreads and cause intraday market prices to significantly deviate from their net asset values.

Other firms like State Street Corp, Invesco Ltd’s PowerShares and Fidelity Investments are also seeking permission from the SEC to offer exchange-traded funds. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore and Ashely Lau in New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)