Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Eaton Corp said fourth-quarter net profit had fallen by about half, reflecting lower demand for its electrical and hydraulic systems used in cars, trucks and aircraft, as well as costs from its acquisition of Cooper Industries.

The company said on Tuesday that earnings came to $179 million, or 46 cents per share, down from $362 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.