UPDATE 2-Eaton Vance posts net inflow but profit misses

* Q2 adj EPS $0.45 vs est $0.48

* Q2 net inflows of $0.6 bln

* AUM of $197.5 bln at April 30

May 23 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp posted its first net inflow of investor cash in three quarters, even as quarterly profit missed market estimates on lower revenue.

Net inflows at the company’s long-term funds and separate accounts were $600 million in the quarter, compared with net inflows of $2.9 billion a year earlier.

For the past two quarters, Eaton Vance had posted net outflows of $1.1 billion and $2.7 billion.

Separate accounts include money managed outside of funds for clients like institutions and high net-worth individuals.

Traditional asset managers like Eaton Vance that earn fees on equity funds have seen their profits being pressured as cautious investors move their money to lower-fee funds.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders fell to $52.9 million, or 44 cents per share, from $62.5 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Boston-based Eaton Vance posted an adjusted profit of 45 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the asset manager to earn 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue decreased 3 percent to $304.8 million from $315.6 million last year, and investment advisory and administration fees fell marginally to $248.9 million.

Distribution and service fees, on a combined basis, fell 13 percent over the prior year period.

Assets under management were $197.5 billion at April 30, down 3 percent from last year.

Earlier this month, rivals Waddell & Reed and Affiliated Managers also reported increasing inflows while posting estimate-topping results.

Eaton Vance shares, which have lost about 13 percent of their value over the past three months, were down 2 percent at $23.82 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.